BitDAO Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $3.21 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

