BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.00 million-$596.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.10 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.1 %

BL opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

