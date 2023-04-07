BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($3.96) and traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($3.96). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,038 shares.

BlackRock Emerging Europe Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.50.

BlackRock Emerging Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

