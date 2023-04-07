BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

