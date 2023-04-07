Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Acquires 145,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 145,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$70,325.00.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

CVE BAU opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.10.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

