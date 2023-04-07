Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 249.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,395,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,038 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.56 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,259,874 shares of company stock worth $13,742,892 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

