Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,724.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 244,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Price Performance

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $79.96 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

