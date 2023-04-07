Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 158,187 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Brookfield accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $39,051,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,502,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
