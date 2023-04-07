Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. QVR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $356.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.96.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

