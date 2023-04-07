BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $11.36 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

