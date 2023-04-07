Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 3.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $64,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,568. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

