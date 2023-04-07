Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $364.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $376.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.38.

SAM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.27. 94,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

