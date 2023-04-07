Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Up 1%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 742,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,227,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).
Bradda Head Lithium Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.44. The firm has a market cap of £19.14 million and a P/E ratio of -245.00.
Bradda Head Lithium Company Profile
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
