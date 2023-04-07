Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 1,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

