Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €68.46 ($74.41) and last traded at €68.58 ($74.54). 348,203 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.68 ($74.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($101.09) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €69.89 and a 200-day moving average of €65.14.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

