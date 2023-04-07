BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $857,475.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 102,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

