Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 59,815 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

