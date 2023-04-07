Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 9,116 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.