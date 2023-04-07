Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

