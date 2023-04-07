Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

