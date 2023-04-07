Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

