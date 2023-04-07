Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,574 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 550.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,574 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,774,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,201 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $24.90 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

