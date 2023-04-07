Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.