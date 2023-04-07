Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 23.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.7 %

BC stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.