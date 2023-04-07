Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 2,086 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,020,000. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

