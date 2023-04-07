Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 21,055 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.