Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 963.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.33 ($11.96).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Insider Activity at Britvic

In other Britvic news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,933.31). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,779. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Stock Up 0.3 %

Britvic Company Profile

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 896 ($11.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,690.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 832.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 789.17. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 903.50 ($11.22).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.