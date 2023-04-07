Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

