Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
