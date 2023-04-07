Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$39.56

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.50. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

About Canadian Utilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.449 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 86.89%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.