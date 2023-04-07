Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,482,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $24,742,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

