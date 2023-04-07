Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $136.00

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.