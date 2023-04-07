Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $136.00

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.58.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
