Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $285.57 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.