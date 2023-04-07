Brookline Capital Management Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Hold

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

