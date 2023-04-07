Brookline Capital Management Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Hold

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
