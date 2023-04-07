BTCS Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
BTCS Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.18.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
