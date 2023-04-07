Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 1,239,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,567. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,972,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after purchasing an additional 669,647 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

