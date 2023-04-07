Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.20

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$156.20 and traded as high as C$179.47. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$178.23, with a volume of 264,593 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$126.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,328.03. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

