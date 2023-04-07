Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

CGC stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

