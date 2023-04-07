Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $27.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $231.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.39. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

