Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CBNK opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
