Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.27

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.27 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.64). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.63), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares trading hands.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($76,999.50). 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

