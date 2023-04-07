Capital Planning LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,182,674 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

