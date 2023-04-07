Capital Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 315,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 960,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 342,084 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,694,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV remained flat at $24.91 during trading on Friday. 667,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

