Capital Planning LLC Sells 14,569 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 281,080 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

