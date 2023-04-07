Capital Planning LLC Sells 19,530 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Planning LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 1,041,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,866. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.