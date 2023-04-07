Capital Planning LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $136.28. 259,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

