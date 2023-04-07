Capital Planning LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 213,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 1,625,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,219. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

