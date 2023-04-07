Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Insider Sells $12,180.00 in Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) insider Xavier Avat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $59,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

