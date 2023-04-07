Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Insider Sells $12,180.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Rating) insider Xavier Avat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $59,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.