Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Insider Sells $12,180.00 in Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) insider Xavier Avat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $59,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
