Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $64.95. 1,854,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

