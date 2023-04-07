Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.10.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

