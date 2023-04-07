CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $99.75.

CD Projekt Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $6.12 on Monday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

